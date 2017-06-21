Texas bat dog fail makes for adorable baseball blooper - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Texas bat dog fail makes for adorable baseball blooper

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Brooks is a good boy. He just may not be up to par for being a good bat dog. (Source: RoughRiders) Brooks is a good boy. He just may not be up to par for being a good bat dog. (Source: RoughRiders)
FRISCO, TX (WALB) -

Brooks is a good boy. He just may not be up to par for being a good bat dog.

Video WALB's Jake Wallace got from the Frisco RoughRiders shows just how much of a struggle he's having.

Brooks, a Golden Retriever, is the official team dog for the baseball team out of Frisco, Texas, a Class AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

His job duties include being adorable and an overall good boy.

However, fetching bats is still giving him a little trouble.

Team officials tried Brooks out on his new duties Tuesday night, and it did not go as planned.

Regardless, Brooks is an adorable dog, and with more training, he's bound to knock his new duties right out of the park.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

