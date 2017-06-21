Albany mentors want to help the city's youth

Part of Saturday's event will include a bus tour of the city (Source:WALB)

A group of mentors want to combat the recent crime wave taking place in Albany.

The M.O.V.E.R.S. (Men of Vision, Valor, and Victory, Exemplifying Righteousness, Spirituality, Strength, and Service) are mentors that want to help the city’s youth.

They will hold Albany’s first ever “…Cease Fire…” event on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

Participants between the ages of 10 through 20 will meet at the Albany Civil Rights Institute at 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

After walking through the museum, they’ll board a bus for a tour of the city.

Dr. Darryl Chapman is the founder of the M.O.V.E.R.S. His group of mentors want to help the area’s youth and show them that it’s not about where they come from but more about where they end up.

Dr. Chapman said the group needs more mentors.

“We’re calling all the fraternities to get together on this, because we’re all a family. In order to make this happen, we all need to come together,” Dr. Chapman said.

After the bus tour, city officials will be speaking to the group of young people, like Albany Police Chief Michael Persley.

“Any opportunity that we get to talk to future generations, and older generations, we will take that opportunity,” Chief Persley said.

If you’d like to learn more about the mentorship program or if you’d like to become a mentor, call David Milliner at 229-291-0466.

