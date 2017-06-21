Albany's yoga community to celebrate International Yoga Day

Wednesday, June 21, 2017, is International Yoga Day and Albany’s yoga community is celebrating with several special events.

The United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day back in 2014.

Yoga is a practice used to transform the mind and body.

Instructors say that practicing yoga comes with many benefits.

According to Yoga Journal, those who practice yoga see improvements with their flexibility, posture, and blood flow.

229 Yoga Instructor Julia Ross said people in Albany are loving it.

“We’ve seen such a huge shift in the types of clients that we have and we have tons of males and females from all ages going up all to the way to the eighties,” Ross said.

If you’re interested in yoga, you may want to have advantage of these special events happening on Wednesday.

229 Yoga will hold a “Hot Yoga and Cold Beer” yoga class at 5:30 p.m. Class participants will enjoy an hour of hot yoga and will finish it off with an ice-cold beer. The class is $10 for those who pay with cash and $12 for those who pay with a card.

“It’s a great class and afterwards you get a cold beer,” Ross said.

The Albany Area YMCA is hosting a free yoga glass at 6:00 p.m. at 1701 Gillionville Road.

The Albany Yoga Project is also honoring the special day with a free class at 6:00 p.m. at 311 Pine Avenue.

For those who can’t make it to Wednesday’s events, 229 Yoga will host a couple of free yoga community classes starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017.

