ASU sets inaugural soccer schedule

Albany State's Lady Rams will venture onto the soccer field for the first time in school history this fall.

On Tuesday, ASU released the schedule for the Lady Rams' inaugural season.

Albany State will compete as a Division II independent in 2017, and four of their 13 regular season games will be at home.

2017 ALBANY STATE SOCCER SCHEDULE

9/1- vs. Valdosta St.

9/6- at West Florida

9/9- at Thomas

9/17- vs. Kieser

9/22- at Montevallo

9/26- at Lincoln Memorial

10/4- at Georgia College

10/7- vs. Clayton St.

10/16- vs. Newberry

10/18- at Birmingham Southern

10/20- at North Alabama

10/28- at Auburn-Montgomery

11/1- at Georgia Gwinnett

