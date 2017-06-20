ASU sets inaugural soccer schedule

Albany State's Lady Rams will venture onto the soccer field for the first time in school history this fall.
On Tuesday, ASU released the schedule for the Lady Rams' inaugural season.
Albany State will compete as a Division II independent in 2017, and four of their 13 regular season games will be at home.
2017 ALBANY STATE SOCCER SCHEDULE
9/1- vs. Valdosta St.
9/6- at West Florida
9/9- at Thomas
9/17- vs. Kieser
9/22- at Montevallo
9/26- at Lincoln Memorial
10/4- at Georgia College
10/7- vs. Clayton St.
10/16- vs. Newberry
10/18- at Birmingham Southern
10/20- at North Alabama
10/28- at Auburn-Montgomery
11/1- at Georgia Gwinnett
