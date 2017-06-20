Dougherty County storm victims still facing big clean up

January storm victims in some of the hardest hit areas of Dougherty County are still facing extreme damage and mountains of debris.



Tuesday night homeowners met with county government leaders, volunteer organizations and private companies, offering solutions to some of the issues that remain in the area.

County official say residents can apply for assistance through the Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Offices.

Those living in the radium springs area raised concerns about fire hazards, pests, and property values.

Officials say lowering the cost of repairs by working with FEMA is one of their biggest priorities.

Assistant Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy said "The county was hit with an unexpected bill. We did not budget for these storms. The anticipated total expense is about 12.5 million dollars. That is a lot of money."



Official say they plan to begin clean up in the devastated trailer park areas within the next six weeks.

