Lightning insurance claims numerous in Georgia

Georgia can be an especially dangerous place when it comes to lightning strikes.

Insurance agents said the state rates third in the nation when it comes to claims caused by the act of nature.

State Farm agent Tim Thomas said most issues are caused by power surges, but damage from direct strikes can also be a problem.

He said surge protectors, exterior lightning protection systems and general storm safety practices can save you a lot of trouble.

"I had a tree limb that was close to my house," Thomas said. "Lightning jumped, struck a pine tree, jumped onto the house. So, keep tree limbs away from the house. Just so you don't get power surge of that nature."

You can learn more about how to stay safe during storms at the National Weather Service website.

