Coffee Co. teen wins regional Boys & Girls Club title, heads to nationals

By WALB News Team
By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A Douglas teen is giving South Georgia's Boys & Girls Club state and national recognition. 

Coffee County senior Sharnae Pegues won the Southeast Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year.

She had been a member of the Boys & Girls Club for quite some time. 

During that time Pegues started the Pearls of Elegance Program to address low self-esteem issues for girls.

Pegues spoke with WALB about the most valuable skill she learned during the program.

"I would say learning how to speak in front of people, cause usually, you are nervous, but I was just excited," said Pegues.

Pegues will receive a $40,000 scholarship for winning the competition.

In November she will move on to the national competition in Washington D.C.

