Thomasville Police ask for help locating missing woman

Thomasville Police have put out a call for help finding a missing woman.

Police are asking the community to be on the look out for Evelyn "Evie" M. Glausier.

Police say Mrs. Glausier has a history of mental illness and was possibly last seen about 2 Tuesday morning "moving out" of her apartment.

Her apartment door was found open by her son, and her property was strewn about and collected into piles.

Police say Glausier is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 160 pounds. Has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing red pajama pants. She is driving a beige 2008 Saturn Vue SUV, with a Spence Chevrolet drive out tag.

If you have any information or see Glausier, police ask that you check her welfare and call Police.

Copyright 2017 WALB . All Rights Reserved