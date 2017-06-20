Missing Thomasville woman found, arrested in Florida

A missing woman Thomasville Police were searching for was found Tuesday night in Bristol, Florida.

Police asked for the community's help to find Evelyn "Evie" M. Glausier Tuesday evening.

According to police, Glausier was arrested after a police chase with Florida law enforcement, but she is okay.

Thomasville police said Glausier has a history of mental illness and was possibly last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, "moving out" of her apartment.

Her apartment door was found open by her son, and her property was strewn about and collected into piles.

