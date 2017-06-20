Albany State University hosts active shooter workshop

One of the shields police use

Albany State University campus is now more prepared for high alert situations.

ASU police held an active shooter or 'ALERRT' workshop this morning.

Faculty and students learned about how to prevent dangerous crimes from happening on campus.

The police force has hosted this training for the past three years, and one officer says it's a good opportunity for them to learn how to handle stressful scenarios.

"It was very incentive, we learned a lot giving the public an ideal of what the police department goes through, and ideal situations dealing with alert status," Jimmy Florence, corporal for ASU Police, said.

For those that couldn't attend today's training, the next 'ALERRT' will be held on ASU's West Campus at the end of July.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10