Group opens medical clinic in Haiti

The group completed the clinic this past month. (Source: Jackie Gray)

A South Georgia Church has opened a medical clinic in Haiti

For several years members of the Mount Zion Baptist Church have been traveling to Haiti on mission trips.

One of them is Albany Doctor Michael Satchell.

Satchell said thousands of people are still recovering from the 2010 earthquake.

He said many are without any medical care.

That's why he decided to open a clinic.

For the past several years he's been taking groups.

It was during this month's trip that the building was finally completed.

"We have so much medical care here," said Satchell. "Even the poorest person has exceptional medical care. But in Haiti they have nothing. There is medical care there, but they can't get to it and it's not accessible."

Satchell took 16 people with him this past trip.

Some had gone on trips before. Jackie Gray recently graduated from high school. This was his second trip.

"Just driving through the city. It made you want to cry," said Gray.

Gray said he wants to continue helping people in Haiti.

For Diamond Clarke, this past trip was her first time going to Haiti.

She recently graduated from the University of Georgia and plans to go to medical school.

During the trip, she witnessed a child birth at the clinic.

"I was just right behind the nurse with my flashlight. I got a front row seat," exclaimed Clarke. "I handed her whatever she needed. It was the first childbirth I had ever seen. So that was a real treat."

Dr. Satchell said he will be taking another group in November and next June.

He said his group is always looking for donations.

If you want to help, you can call the Mount Zion Church and ask how.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10