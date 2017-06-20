Donors show up to give life-saving blood at ATC blood drive

Dozens of South Georgians lined up to donate life-saving blood on Tuesday.

Albany Technical College hosted a blood drive.

The college had about 9 donors come out around noon, but organizers were aiming to have at least 19 people give blood.

One Albany resident said she has donated gallons of blood in Georgia and Alabama.

"It's like giving life. It's the only type of organ donation that you can do while you're still alive, and my husband has received a heart transplant so the donation is just a nice gift," explained blood donor Helen Catt.

The next blood drive event will be held on June 30 at the Chick-fil-A on Dawson Road.

