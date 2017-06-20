Community leaders attend Mental Health Regional Advisory Council - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Community leaders attend Mental Health Regional Advisory Council meeting

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Community leaders from 24 counties in South Georgia gathered in Thomasville this afternoon for a Regional Advisory Council Orientation.

The leaders are volunteers appointed by county commissioners.

Today, people from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities held a presentation for these new members.

"They take it back to their board. Really it's an advocacy role. They advocate for the services they need in their particular county." Jennifer Dunn, Regional services administrator.

The advisory board will meet every other month to discuss need in those 24 communities.

