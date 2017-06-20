Demolition begins for old Roses building in Thomasville

A building that many people in downtown Thomasville consider an eyesore, is in the process of being torn down.

The city has started the demolition of the old Roses building on Dawson Street.

The project could last a couple weeks.

The asphalt and base will be removed in the parking lot, along with lighting and dead trees.

"We're going to be soliciting input on what the best idea for that site will be. We are looking forward to hearing the ideas coming out of the community," said Lauren Radford, Director of Engagement & Outreach.

The city paid $1.6 million for the building and they planned to construct an events center at the site. The events center is on hold while a city 10 year comprehensive plan is developed.

