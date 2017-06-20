Bainbridge city leaders look into study of consolidating services

Bainbridge city leaders said they continue to look for the most cost efficient ways to give the community quality public safety services. The UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government conducted the study to see if a combining county and city services would improve fire and rescue in Decatur County.More >>
Community leaders from 24 counties in South Georgia gathered in Thomasville this afternoon for a Regional Advisory Council Orientation. The leaders are volunteers appointed by county commissioners.More >>
Christopher Yawn was on the run for felony probation violation and vehicle theft, but Sumter County Sheriff's deputies believed they would catch him soon.More >>
Life Spring Church, a non-denominational church, is moving to Stuart Avenue.More >>
A burglar alarm alerted a homeowner yesterday morning that someone was trying to get into his house. The Albany man called police, who responded to the area in the 1800 block of Lakeridge Drive, around 11:00AM.More >>
