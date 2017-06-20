Albany church makes move after 11 years

Life Spring Church, a non-denominational church, is moving to Stuart Avenue.

The congregation had been practicing at a much smaller location on Sylvester Road for the past 11 years.

Church leaders felt it was time to move to a bigger and better location.

Members of the church have been working to revamp the decades-old building.

It was originally built as the First Assembly of God in the late 70's.

Life Spring pastors are looking forward to seeing what the new location will do for their church.

"It's just a great opportunity. We feel blessed to have to move to such a historic and iconic building in Albany and just bring life back into it," said Jonathan Cude, associate pastor.

Leaders hope to start services at the new location the first week in July.

Worship services are on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10