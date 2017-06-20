Albany church makes move after 11 years

Christopher Yawn was on the run for felony probation violation and vehicle theft, but Sumter County Sheriff's deputies believed they would catch him soon.More >>
Life Spring Church, a non-denominational church, is moving to Stuart Avenue.More >>
A burglar alarm alerted a homeowner yesterday morning that someone was trying to get into his house. The Albany man called police, who responded to the area in the 1800 block of Lakeridge Drive, around 11:00AM.More >>
Officials in Sumter County are searching for a wanted man.More >>
A local nonprofit gave a big donation to Albany storm volunteers on Tuesday morning.More >>
