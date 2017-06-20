Sumter Co. authorities capture wanted man

Screen grab of the dashcam video (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Yawn, who was on the run for felony probation violation and vehicle theft, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies believed they would catch him soon, as he tried to hide in dense woods.

Chief Investigator Ralph Stuart said that Yawn, 39, stole another ATV overnight, and stole some ammunition as well. He didn't get far on that ATV, which was found bogged down.

He was spotted Tuesday afternoon, stealing a black jacket from a house near the vicinity of Violet and Tulip Roads, near Americus. He discarded the old clothes he was wearing.

Deputies asked ATV owners to chain up their vehicles, or block them in, because Yawn can hot wire them, and steal them easily.

Officials said he threatened a custodial guardian, and threatened to kidnap one of his daughters.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office was join in the search by Georgia State Patrol, Schley County Sheriff's Office, Ellaville Police Department, and GSP Aviation.

