Doerun mayor dies

Doerun Mayor George Saunders has died, in office. He passed this morning at 4:30AM.

He was elected as Mayor in 2012, and most recently re-elected, and began a second term this year.

Saunders, 71, was sworn in as a City Council Member in February of 1999.

The Doerun City Hall issued this statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we here at the City Hall announce the death of our mayor. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they go through this difficult time."

Cobb Funeral Home in Moultrie is in charge of arrangements, which are being planned.

