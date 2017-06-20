APD hopes you know this man

A burglar alarm alerted a homeowner yesterday morning that someone was trying to get into his house.

The Albany man called police, who responded to the area in the 1800 block of Lakeridge Drive, around 11:00AM, Monday.

Video from inside the house showed a white man attempting to get in through a sliding glass door.

He couldn't get it open, and left.

The homeowner believes he saw the same man in the back yard, but he got away.

If you know who the man is, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you might win an award.

