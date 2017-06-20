United Way gives thousands to Albany Chain Gang

A local nonprofit gave a big donation to Albany storm volunteers on Tuesday morning.



United Way of Southwest Georgia gave $10,000 to the Albany chain gang.



But that's not all.



When the funds are needed United Way representatives promised to donate another $10,000.



The funding comes from United Way's disaster relief funds.



The chain gang has been working around the clock since the storms first tore apart parts of Dougherty County in January.



Members of the chain gang have recently been low on funding.



From chainsaws to gas and equipment to pull down trees, much of the equipment they use is not cheap.



Chain gang members say they are thankful for the funding from United Way.



They say there are still many parts of Dougherty County that need cleanup.



The Junior Woman's Club of Albany also donated $100 today, matching BJ Fletcher's call for businesses to give to the chain gang.

