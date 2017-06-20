East Albany traffic lights out - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

East Albany traffic lights out

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A power interruption is causing traffic issues in East Albany.

Electricity is out along Clark Avenue, west of the intersection with Georgia Highway 300.

Albany Police officers are directing traffic at most intersections.

Albany Utilities and Engineering are working to restore power.

Use caution if you are driving through this area.

