East Albany traffic lights out

A power interruption is causing traffic issues in East Albany.
Electricity is out along Clark Avenue, west of the intersection with Georgia Highway 300.
Albany Police officers are directing traffic at most intersections.
Albany Utilities and Engineering are working to restore power.
Use caution if you are driving through this area.
