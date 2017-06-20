Two pot arrests made in Coffee Co.

In two separate incidents, Coffee Drug Agents arrested two people over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Dacia Desiree Diaz of Douglas was arrested on on marijuana distribution charges following an incident on Sunday, in which officers went to her house on a domestic issue.

Officers detected the smell of marijuana while speaking with Diaz and discovered she was in possession of a small amount of the drug. A subsequent investigation by the Douglas – Coffee Drug Unit led to the discovery over three ounces.

Diaz was booked into the Coffee County Jail and charged with one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

In an unrelated incident, Douglas – Coffee HEAT officers arrested 30-year-old Troy Commander McKenzie on various traffic and drug-related charges early Sunday morning, following a short chase.

McKenzie briefly eluded officers and tossed a container of suspected narcotics from his vehicle.

He was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy), misdemeanor possession of marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude, improper backing, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

