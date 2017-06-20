Applicants needed for upcoming Land Bank Authority

If you want Dougherty Co. commissioners to consider you to work for the upcoming Land Bank Authority, the application is due Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

The working board will consist of seven members appointed by both city and county commissioners. The city will appoint four members, while the county will appoint three members.

The board will work together to acquire blighted properties throughout town. Once acquired by the Land Bank, the properties will be torn down and sold to new owners at a more affordable price.

But in order for the Land Bank to begin its role, city and county leaders need more residents to apply to be a part of the Land Bank Authority.

As of Monday, June 19, 2017, the city has received two applications. The county has received only one application.

Albany Dougherty Planning Director Paul Forgey told WALB News 10 that more people are needed so leaders can have a broader selection to pull from.

“We really want a cross-selection from the community. So, if we get several people to choose from, we’re going to try and pick people with a variety of skills and backgrounds,” Forgey said.

If you’d like to be considered for the Land Bank Authority, you need to meet certain requirements.

First, you must reside in either the county or the city.

You must also have experience in banking, real estate, or legal affairs.

If you meet the criteria, then complete this application and email it to email address located on the application.

City leaders have a later deadline being the end of June.

Both parties will appoint members during their July meetings.

If the county and the city do not receive at least seven applications, then they’ll continue to recruit members until all seven seats are filled.

