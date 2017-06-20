Applicants needed for upcoming Land Bank Authority

Nineteen-year-old Dacia Desiree Diaz of Douglas was arrested on on marijuana distribution charges, and HEAT officers arrested 30-year-old Troy Commander McKenzie, following a short chase..More >>
Nineteen-year-old Dacia Desiree Diaz of Douglas was arrested on on marijuana distribution charges, and HEAT officers arrested 30-year-old Troy Commander McKenzie, following a short chase.More >>
A grand jury in Ben Hill County has indicted Bo Dukes for his role in the death of Tara Grinstead.More >>
A grand jury in Ben Hill County has indicted Bo Dukes for his role in the death of Tara Grinstead.More >>
If you want Dougherty Co. commissioners to consider you to work for the upcoming Land Bank Authority, the application is due Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The working board will consist of seven members appointed by both city and county commissionersMore >>
If you want Dougherty Co. commissioners to consider you to work for the upcoming Land Bank Authority, the application is due Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The working board will consist of seven members appointed by both city and county commissionersMore >>
Worth County Fire and Rescue are in dire need of volunteers. The Fire Chief is looking for more volunteers willing to dedicate time to help support the 14 stations in the county.More >>
Worth County Fire and Rescue are in dire need of volunteers. The Fire Chief is looking for more volunteers willing to dedicate time to help support the 14 stations in the county.More >>
Albany aviation commission outlined plans for major safety improvements to the Southwest Georgia Regional airport on Monday night.More >>
Albany aviation commission outlined plans for major safety improvements to the Southwest Georgia Regional airport on Monday night.More >>