Henry excited to start as DCSS athletic director

Lea Henry won't be a stranger to many in the sports community here in Dougherty County.

As she takes over the job running the DCSS athletic department, Henry says she's looking forward to her new gig.

The 1984 Gold Medalist spent over three decades as a basketball coach before finding her passion for athletic administration when she took on the job of interim athletic director at Darton State. Now Henry says she's excited to continue that work with Dougherty County Schools.

The former Lady Cavaliers head basketball coach says working with the coaches and student-athletes in Albany and Dougherty County is what made the job appealing to her.

"You think about all the coaches in this county. Just to be able in a position to be able to support them, and to have that kind of influence on that many young people is just a really exciting thought for me," Henry says.

Henry will take over the role of athletic director around mid-July, just in time for the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10