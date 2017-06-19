$70,000 reward offered in South Georgia business leader robbery

Family of 49 year old Putt Wetherbee say he is stable in a Jacksonville hospital, currently paralyzed from the waist down. The president of Nut Tree Pecans, Thursday night he was brutally attacked when he stayed in a home on one of their pecan orchards.



Wetherbee's father Frank Wetherbee said "Thank God his wife went home and the children. They'd have killed every damn one of them."



Wetherbee laid on the back porch of home for almost 14 hours after he was attacked by they believe 5 men invaded the home, who started out beating him with baseball bats and stabbing him.

"They want him to open a safe in there," said Wetherbee. "When he couldn't do it right away, they shot him and they drug him back and threw him in a closet. And they shot him again and thought he was dead."



But Wetherbee survived. Monday outraged family and friends are offering $70 thousand for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the men responsible.

Dougherty County police recovered Wetherbee's stolen truck and trailer over the weekend.

If you have any information about this crime, call Dougherty County Police at 430-6600.



or you can stay anonymous calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

