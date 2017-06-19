ASU professor creates HBCU syllabus

An Albany State University professor is making it easier for the community to learn about African American history and culture.

Teaching Education Assistant Professor Tiffany Pogue started the HBCU syllabus.

Pogue many academic institutions are pushing out more social syllabi to reflect pop culture.

Some of the syllabi include a deeper dive into Beyonce's Lemonade album, and the Netflix series Luke Cage.

Pogue said it will connect residents who may not have access to university courses.

"It really opens doors to education to people who may not otherwise have access, that's why many of us founded this syllabi to have a greater reach beyond the university, but to spark conversations around this topic," said Pogue.

Some of the topics in the HBCU syllabus includes resources on the history of historically black colleges and universities, the arts, homecoming season and many more areas.

For more details on the HBCU syllabus, click here.

