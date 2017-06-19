Albany Aviation Commission outlines more safety improvements

Albany aviation commission outlined plans for major safety improvements to the Southwest Georgia Regional airport on Monday night.

Airport Transportation Director David Hamilton explained the staging area where an aircraft sits overnight is decaying.

Hamilton said it creates a safety issue for pilots and could cause problems with taking off and landing.

The project could costs $30,000 to $35,000.

"It's important to have those depressions fixed because it's challenging for the pilots to once the plane is filled, it's challenging for the pilots to pull out so they have to throttle the plane which is really a safety issue that could impact tires, it could impact landing when they get into Atlanta," said Hamilton.

Commission officials also announced the main runway that's being resurfaced will cost $4.6 million.

Commission officials said at the last meeting in May that The Federal Aviation Administration will pay for the resurfacing.

