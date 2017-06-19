Worth Co. Fire & Rescue in dire need of volunteers

Worth County Fire and Rescue are in dire need of volunteers.

The Fire Chief is looking for more volunteers willing to dedicate time to help support the 14 stations in the county.

Having volunteers on hand at Worth County Fire & Rescue means more manpower to respond to emergencies and lower insurance rates for residents.

They held a call to action meeting to attract more volunteers.

"I love what I do, we're saving people's property, we're saving people's lives," said Shivok.

After watching a house go up in flames five years ago, Mike Shivok, 71, chose to dedicate his free time at the fire station.

"I get more out of it, than I feel I give," explained Shivok.

He mans the fire station one, keeping it clean and going over the equipment making sure it works properly.

But his adrenaline really gets going when he gets a call.

"Its helping the people really going to the fire, getting it the fire out as quick as we can and making sure the people are safe," said Shivok.

Shivok remarked at the meeting, that volunteers like him work to "get the ISO rating down in the different areas so we can get their insurance dropped."

The rating is based on all sorts of factors, grading fire departments and how well they protect the areas they serve.

If you're 18 years and older, Chief Tim Hayes said the department will teach you everything from using protective equipment to EMS training.

'So valuable to our organization and they help us out like day-to-day not only just going to calls but helping us with vehicles," explained Hayes.

And Shivok's hours of volunteer time doesn't go unnoticed.

"During the storms I don't even think he slept, he was out trying to help people...through the American Red Cross and doing stuff for us," said Hayes.

Worth County Fire and Rescue had a few new people to sign up Monday night.

Fire Chief Hayes said there are several volunteer jobs ranging from helping on the scene, assisting with the rehabilitation of firefighters, or providing administration support.

