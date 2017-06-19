Lee Co. child struck by car in hit and run turns out to be tall tale

Sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to the scene in Lee County where a child on a bike was struck by a vehicle. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Sheriff's reported a 9-year-old told his mother he was struck by a car Monday evening while on his bike, and the vehicle drove off. But that turned out not to be the truth.

Deputies said the 9-year-old boy was playing on Paloma Drive with a 10-year-old girl who was driving a golf cart when the boy jumped in front of the golf cart.

Officials said the golf cart struck the boy.

Deputies said the boy suffered minor injuries to both legs.

He then got on his bike, rode home and told his mother he had been hit by a silver car that drove away.

The mom called for emergency help and sheriff's deputies, firefighters and EMS responded to the boy's home around 7 p.m.

EMS officials said the 9-year-old was taken to the hospital by an ambulance for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10