Child on bike struck by car in hit and run in Lee County

A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car Monday evening in Lee County.

According to Lee County Public Safety Director Wesley Wells, a 9-year-old was riding a bike when struck by a vehicle.

Wells said the driver was gone by the time law enforcement arrived on scene.

The 9-year-old had injuries to both legs and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It happened on Paloma Drive around 7 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to the scene.

