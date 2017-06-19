Albany debs raise money with "Birdies for Charity"

An annual fundraiser, put on by Albany teenagers, will partially benefit people still recovering from storm damage.

100 golfers teed off Monday afternoon at Doublegate Country Club for the 8th annual Albany Debutante Club's "Birdies for Charity".

It was organized by 17 young women in this year's debutante class, all chosen for their outstanding community service and "good deeds".

"I think it is a really great way to help out our community and give back and it is something fun to do," said 2017 Debutante Mary Rachel Bonner.

"They go out and they get the teams and they get the sponsors and they make the money, then they choose their own team and distribute it accordingly," commented Karen Ho with the Albany Charity League, a non-profit organization that supports the Albany Debutante Club.

The money raised will be split between two charities, Mission Change and the Alzheimer Caregivers Time-Out Group.

Mission Change has been working closely in support of families recovering from January's tornadoes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10