Dougherty Vice-Chair will help tackle economic development

A former critic of a community board charged with tackling economic growth in Albany is now a member.

Dougherty County Commission's Vice-Chair, Clinton Johnson, will serve on the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.

Johnson is replacing long-time member County Commissioner Lamar Hudgins for the commission-appointed seat.

Johnson said is "delighted" to be picked by his peers to work on economic development, and making Albany as business friendly as possible is a top priority.

"So our goal is to continue to communicate Dougherty County's goals to the EDC. How we can continue to contribute to what they are doing, but also augment and add value to their process," said Johnson.

A year ago, Johnson was publicly critical about the EDC, and led a majority vote to withhold partial funding from the EDC.

At the time, Johnson said there wasn't "a plan to change the economic downturn for so many people."

Later, the money was released to the EDC.

