New summer music camp comes to Boys and Girls Club

Monday was the first day of the Georgia Music Foundation's summer camp.

More than 30 kids ages six to 12 at the Thornton Park Boys and Girls Club participated in song, dance, and fun.

Campers are learning all different styles of music, not just regional music from across the states, but international music from Latin American and Asian countries as well.

Camp Director Damon Postle said he wants to teach kids to music they're not typically used to hearing.

"We're trying to expose kids to maybe some musics they're not used to hearing at home or certainly in public schools. We'll be doing some music from Asia as well this week. And so I think we're just broadening horizons given that music is a worldwide phenomenon," Postle said.

The kids will participate all week in the summer fun.

