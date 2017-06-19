Police: Woman held at gunpoint, two suspects on the loose

Albany Police are looking for two men accused of holding a woman at gunpoint just after midnight Friday.

The woman told police the men pointed a gun at her as she was in the parking lot of her apartment that's located in the 2500 block of Hilltop Drive.

The victim said the men took her back to her apartment and forced her into the bathroom.

She told police they stole cash, a phone, a camera and a laptop.

One suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and black converses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10