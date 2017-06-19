Coffee Co. man charged after marijuana growing operation discovered

Officials also found packaging materials, seeds, sprayers, gallon bags, and other equipment commonly utilized in marijuana growing operations. (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

A Coffee County man was jailed after law enforcement discovered a marijuana growing operation near West Green last week.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, June 15, officials with the Governor’s Task Force Drug Suppression Team conducted aerial surveillance in Coffee County.

During the aerial search, officials found the operation at the home of Daniel Turen Suttles, 64.

After receiving a search warrant for the residence, agents with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force found around 40 mature marijuana plants.

Officials also found packaging materials, seeds, sprayers, gallon bags, and other equipment commonly utilized in marijuana growing operations.

Suttles turned himself in on Friday and was booked into the Coffee Count Jail.

Suttles was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

