Thomasville man brutally beaten during fight - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

A Thomasville man is recovering tonight after police say he was brutally beaten.

This happened around noon Sunday on West Merrill Street.

When officers arrived they said the victim was covered in blood and his face was severely swollen.

The victim told police he was hit in the face with a gun during a fight.

