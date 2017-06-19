Thomasville Police search for aggravated assault suspect

Thomasville Police are searching for a suspect they said threatened to a kill a woman and then stole her car.

This happened at the Villa North Apartment complex off Old Albany Road.

According to a report the suspect is identified as Amillian Denton.

It said he threatened to kill a woman and held a knife to her neck and face several times.

Police said Denton got away in her green Saturn.

It was later recovered at a nearby Waffle House.

