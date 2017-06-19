Thomasville Police search for aggravated assault, kidnapping suspect

Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for putting a woman and her 23-month-old child in danger.

Investigators said Dervoski Morgan is now wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated sexual battery.

According to police, the woman said Morgan choked her until she was unconscious and made threats involving her child.

The woman told police Morgan made her and her child get in the car against their will and drive him back to Alabama.

According to investigators, she stopped at several gas stations, begging store clerks to call the police.

"She was telling them that she was in danger and she feared for her life and child's life and she needed police to stop her vehicle. She also had bruises and marks on her neck," said Capt. Maurice Holmes.

Morgan was last seen at the gas station in Lee County.

If you have any information, Thomasville Police want to hear from you.

