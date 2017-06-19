Reward increased for information in Dougherty Co. home invasion

Police want to know if you saw the blue truck and trailer on the East Side Friday (Source: Dougherty County Police)

A group of armed men burst into a rural Dougherty County house last week and shot the owner.

Now, police have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and on conviction of the criminals.

Family and friends of Francis Wetherbee are offering a $70,000 reward.

Francis "Putt" Wetherbee, 49, was shot in the back Thursday night, and not found until about 2:00 p.m. last Friday.

Police have recovered a truck and trailer that went missing after a man was shot during an apparent home invasion.

Investigators said an employee went to check on Wetherbee at his home and found him on his back porch, shot in the back. He lives at a large privately-owned property known as Gravel Hill.

He was then transported to the hospital for treatment and was then flown to a hospital in Jacksonville, FL.

Investigators said Wetherbee told them four or five people "came in on him" and shot him. His home was ransacked, and the GBI was called in to assist.

DCP said they found the 2007 blue Toyota Tacoma and trailer shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday morning on the back side of Shadowood Apartments on Brierwood Drive.

If you have specific information about the suspects call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

You will remain anonymous and could get a reward.

