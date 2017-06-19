Young volunteers from Jacksonville spend summer fighting Albany blight

Kids from Jacksonville, Florida are spending the next few days of their summer vacation cleaning up Albany.

On Monday, 40 young teens from Beach United Methodist Church rolled up their sleeves and partnered with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.

The group will work in the Fight Albany Blight area.

The volunteers picked up litter, cleaned stop signs, and pressure washed Bertha Hodges' home on Bonny View Avenue.

"Overwhelmed, thankful, grateful," said Hodges. "Proud of the young people taking their summer vacation to help me! You don't find young people wanting to do that."

The group will continue volunteering through Thursday.

They'll be working at the Food Bank tomorrow.

"We need to get everybody excited about making our community look better, because how we look as a community is a reflection on everyone of us who lives here," said KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles.

This is the group's tenth trip to Albany, and the fifth year that they have assisted with the Mayor's Call to Service program.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10