Several cars broken into, one car stolen in Dougherty Co.

A string of entering autos in one Dougherty County neighborhood has police on high alert.

On Sunday, Dougherty County Police said someone broke into multiple cars along the 2300 block of Pendleton Street.

One car was stolen.

Captain Tom Jackson said car break-ins are a common problem year round.

He said the story is usually the same among victims.

Either their car doors were left unlocked, or they left valuables in plain sight.

Jackson said cash and keys were among some of the items stolen.

"Make sure you lock up your vehicles, make sure you put them in a well-lit area, and if you have some kind of surveillance system on your household, make sure you have your vehicles in sight of that," Jackson said. "Have motion lights on your housing."

Jackson also said a white 2013 Ford F-150 was stolen.

It has a black truck bed cover and a dent on the back right corner.

The license plate reads: PRB5688.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

