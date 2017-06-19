ADDU officer accused of abuse quits the force

An Albany Dougherty Drug Unit officer, accused of body-slamming a man during a traffic stop in April, quit the force last Thursday, according to a release from the City of Albany.

Officer Jamie Sutton requested and was granted a pre-termination appeal hearing on Wednesday, June 14, in accordance with city policy. The city manager was to render a decision within ten days of the hearing, but Sutton quit the next day.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards had already announced that no criminal charges would be filed against Sutton.

Sutton was recommended for firing by the Albany Police Chief.

On April 25 during a traffic stop on West Lincoln, Sutton picked up Albany State University student Lllewellyn Glover and slammed him to the ground.

Glover suffered a broken finger and foot, and head injury.

The dashcam video of the incident is not being released because criminal charges against Glover are still pending.

