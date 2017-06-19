VIDEO: Officials release video for Sumter Co. manhunt, search continues

Officials in Sumter County are searching for a wanted man.More >>
A local nonprofit gave a big donation to Albany storm volunteers on Tuesday morning.More >>
Nineteen-year-old Dacia Desiree Diaz of Douglas was arrested on on marijuana distribution charges, and HEAT officers arrested 30-year-old Troy Commander McKenzie, following a short chase..More >>
A grand jury in Ben Hill County has indicted Bo Dukes for his role in the death of Tara Grinstead.More >>
If you want Dougherty Co. commissioners to consider you to work for the upcoming Land Bank Authority, the application is due Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The working board will consist of seven members appointed by both city and county commissionersMore >>
