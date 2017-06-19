Sumter Co. officials search for wanted, possibly armed man

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Yawn is wanted for felony probation violation and vehicle theft. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Officials in Sumter County are searching for a wanted man, who is possibly armed.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Yawn is wanted for felony probation violation and vehicle theft.

Officials also said he threatened to kidnap one of his daughters.

They have recovered one weapon, but believe Yawn is also carrying a pistol.

He was last seen at the intersection of Highway 19 and Lakewood Avenue.

GSP officials stated that they got a call in at 7 a.m. about a man driving down the highway on what they said was a stolen four-wheeler.

Officials caught sight of him at around 9 a.m., but he drove down an embankment.

Around two hours later, officials saw him again, this time on foot and a search begin in a wooded area around Statham Lake and Silver Hills.

Officials have set up a perimeter, and are searching with dogs from Crisp County and a helicopter.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office was join in the search by Georgia State Patrol, Schley County Sheriff's Office, Ellaville Police Department, and GSP Aviation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

