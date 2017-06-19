Colquitt Co. toddler recovering from near drowning incident

A 1-year-old is recovering at a hospital in Macon after nearly drowning in Colquitt County last week. (Source: Map)

A 1-year-old is recovering at a hospital in Macon after nearly drowning in Colquitt County last week.

This happened in a swimming pool outside the child's home on Selinda Road on Wednesday.

Investigators said the mother of the toddler was watching her 1-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son play in the pool around 3:40.

She walked away to pick up a ball they threw out and returned to find the child underwater.

Investigators said the mom pulled the girl out of the pool and began giving her CPR.

Officials said first responders were able to quickly getting on scene, get the child breathing and flown to a Macon hospital for treatment.

According to Chris Robinson with the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, the child is expected to make a full recovery.

