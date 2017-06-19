Ashley Bohle

Ashley joined the news team in June 2017 as a multimedia journalist at WALB.

Ashley graduated Cum Laude from Elon University in Elon, North Carolina in May 2017. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism and minored in leadership studies.

The opportunities Ashley had at Elon helped shaped her budding journalism career. As a sophomore, she traveled to Selma, Alabama to cover an Elon class's experience in participating in the 50th Anniversary of the historic Voting Rights March.

In 2016 she traveled to Iowa with another class to cover the Iowa Caucuses just days before it happened. Ashley interviewed Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Jen Bush, Carly Fiorina, and Rand Paul.

She interned at WXII-12 news in Winston-Salem. Ashley's favorite experience was discovering network news as an intern at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt in the summer of 2016.

She is a native of the Tar Heel State and was born and raised in Winston-Salem.

She is learning a lot about South Georgia, but still has so much to see and do!

