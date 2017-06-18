Fathers flock to Veterans State Park for Father's Day

Some South Georgia families chose to enjoy the sunny weather celebrating Father's Day at Veterans State Park.

Fathers and their families spent the day on the water at Lake Blackshear in Cordele.

They swam in the lake with their kids, drove speed boats, and grilled.

Kevin Jones' children stayed in Albany for the day, but he was relaxing with his four nieces and nephews.

"If you got a father you like the best thing you can do is spend time with him. If you not then you going to lose a father and then you're not going to have anybody to call," Jones said.

Jones says he and his family will be back at Veterans State Park in a couple weeks for the Fourth of July.