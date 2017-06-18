Flint RiverQuarium offers "Discovery Days" June bugs event

Bugs are different than insects (Source: WALB)

The Flint RiverQuarium hosted it's bi-monthly "Discovery Days" event for kids in the Albany area.

Sunday's theme was June bugs.

Kids learned about insects...and that some insects aren't actually bugs.

They painted and crafted pictures of butterflies and ladybugs.

10-year-old Jezmay Nichols said it was her first time there, but she learned a lot.

"Today it was pretty fun because you get to paint and you get to learn about all these insects you probably wouldn't see unless you go to these exotic places," Nichols said.

The next Discovery Days event is the first Sunday in July. It will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and is free with admission.

