Sinkhole blocks lane on Palmyra Road

Intersection of Palmyra Road and Schley Avenue where sinkhole is located (Source: WALB)

Sinkhole is estimated to be 12 to 13 feet deep (Source: WALB)

A sinkhole emerged on Palmyra Road Sunday afternoon.

The hole is about two feet in diameter and 12 to 13 feet deep, according to Albany city officials.

A police officer set up traffic barriers around the hole.

The left lane on Palmyra Road near Schley Avenue has been blocked off so no further damage happens.

According to city officials, there is a sewer underneath the road that will need to be looked into to ensure nothing was damaged when the sink hole formed.

The left south east bound lane on Palmyra Road and east bound lane on Schley Avenue will be blocked off for city crews to begin work on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10