Grand jury expected to hear Grinstead case

Ryan Duke in court on February 23 (Source: WALB)

We could learn more about the GBI's investigation into the disappearance of Tara Grinstead Monday.

A Ben Hill grand jury is expected to hear the case for Bo Dukes.

Grinstead, a former beauty queen and Irwin County High School teacher, disappeared in October 2005.

It wasn't until late February of this year that the GBI made any arrests.

Ryan Duke is facing murder charges.

Investigators say Bo Dukes helped conceal Grinstead's death.

He was arrested on March 3rd and has since been released on bond.

Dukes is facing multiple charges including destroying Grinstead's body and hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

The grand jury could hear from investigators and make a decision on an official indictment.

